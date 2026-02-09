Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

Arijit Singh's retirement from playback

On January 27, Arijit announced his exit from playback singing. He clarified that he won't stop making music. He shared a series of tweets on his private X handle, and wrote, “I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them, so you might get some releases this year (sic).”