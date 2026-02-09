Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

Arijit Singh's first public performance after his exit from playback singing has left his fans spellbound.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arijit Singh performed his first live show with sitarist Anoushka Shankar in a concert in Kolkata.

  • It was his first concert after his exit from playback singing.

  • Arijit announced his retirement from playback in January.

Arijit Singh sent shockwaves through the industry when he announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post in January. He has now returned to the stage in Kolkata for his first show after playback retirement. The National Award-winning singer performed with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar on Sunday (February 8) in a concert in the City of Joy.

Arijit Singh's first performance after his exit from playback singing

The concert was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, which witnessed thousands of fans greeting and applauding the singer. Arijit joined Anoushka Shankar and renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh for an extended 20-minute show. The concert left everyone mesmerised.

The videos from the show have gone viral on social media. In one clip, Arijit is seen invited on stage by Shankar. Arijit, addressing the crowd, said, “I am very nervous. Thank you for having me.”

Arijit Singh - X
Arijit Singh: A Delicate Diminuendo

BY Aishani Biswas

Arijit, Anoushka and Bickram's rendition of Maya Bhora Raati, a Bengali song originally crooned by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, left the audience spellbound.

Anoushka Shankar shares video from the concert

Anoushka took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from the concert. “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books,” she wrote.

Celebs react to Arijit Singh's retirement - Instagram
Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Chinmayi Sripada, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik And Others React

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Arijit Singh's retirement from playback

On January 27, Arijit announced his exit from playback singing. He clarified that he won't stop making music. He shared a series of tweets on his private X handle, and wrote, “I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them, so you might get some releases this year (sic).”

