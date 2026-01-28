Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Chinmayi Sripada, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik And Others React

Many composers and singers, including Badshah, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Sona Mohapatra, Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripada, among others, have reacted to Arijit Singh's retirement.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arijit Singh retirement
Celebs react to Arijit Singh's retirement Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arijit Singh sent shockwaves through the industry when he announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post.

  • Many composers and singers, including Badshah, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Sona Mohapatra, Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripada, among others, have reacted to Arijit Singh's retirement.

  • Arijit's last song as a playback singer is Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

On Tuesday night (January 27), Arijit Singh left everyone heartbroken with his sudden retirement announcement. At 38, the National award-winning singer called it quits from playback singing, marking the end of his iconic musical journey in Indian cinema. However, in his statement, he clarified that he won't stop making music. Many composers and singers, including Badshah, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Sona Mohapatra, Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripada, among others, have reacted to Arijit Singh's retirement.

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing - Instagram
Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing, Clarifies He 'Won't Stop Making Music'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Celebs' reactions to Arijit Singh's reactions

Arijit shared a statement on Instagram, where he wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Reacting to it, Armaan wrote in the comments section, "love and respect, always ❤️ thank you for giving your everything to the craft! (sic)".

Related Content
Related Content

"Fan For Life," wrote B Praak, while Badshah called Arijit, "Sadiyon mein ek." Sachet Tandon called him "GOAT." Richa Chadha reacted with a crying emoji.

Shreya Ghoshal, who collaborated with Singh in several iconic tracks wrote, "It’s the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula." "Time to soar higher my dear Arijit," she adedd with red heart emojis.

Chinmayi Sripada, in her X (formerly Twitter) post, recalled meeting Arijit when he recorded her for Pritam. "I remember telling him how he is not ruling Bollywood or something - Tum Hi Ho hadn't released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in demand singer and nothing had changed. He is one of my favourite musicians, singers, and over all, one of the finest, and I daresay, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across. I always felt he is someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he has planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine (sic)," she added.

Sona Mohapatra shared a long note on her Instagram handle and captioned it, To @arijitsingh & #India with #Love,
I’ve walked the path of putting music out of my own year after year & it’s a very fulfilling & incomparable road . Exhausting also but exhilarating for sure (sic)."

Why Arijit Singh retired

Apart from his Instagram post, Arijit had also posted a series of Tweets on his private X handle, Atmojoarjalojo. “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them, so you might get some releases this year (sic),” he wrote.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

  2. Zoo Animals And Broken Racket: Swiatek Picks Up Gauff Theme After Australian Open Exit

  3. Pegula Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 6 Qualifies For Semis With Straight Sets Win

  4. Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina Defeats Iga Swiatek To Book Semi-Final Spot At Melbourne Park

  5. Rybakina Vs Swiatek Highlights, AO 2026 QF: Kazak Takes Down World No. 2 To Book Semis Spot At Rod Laver Arena

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  5. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  4. US Judge Orders ICE Chief To Appear Personally In Court, Warns Of Contempt

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September