Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Chinmayi Sripada, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik And Others React

Arijit Singh sent shockwaves through the industry when he announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post.
Many composers and singers, including Badshah, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Sona Mohapatra, Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripada, among others, have reacted to Arijit Singh's retirement.
Arijit's last song as a playback singer is Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.
On Tuesday night (January 27), Arijit Singh left everyone heartbroken with his sudden retirement announcement. At 38, the National award-winning singer called it quits from playback singing, marking the end of his iconic musical journey in Indian cinema. However, in his statement, he clarified that he won't stop making music. Many composers and singers, including Badshah, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Sona Mohapatra, Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripada, among others, have reacted to Arijit Singh's retirement.
Celebs' reactions to Arijit Singh's reactions
Arijit shared a statement on Instagram, where he wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
Reacting to it, Armaan wrote in the comments section, "love and respect, always ❤️ thank you for giving your everything to the craft! (sic)".
"Fan For Life," wrote B Praak, while Badshah called Arijit, "Sadiyon mein ek." Sachet Tandon called him "GOAT." Richa Chadha reacted with a crying emoji.
Shreya Ghoshal, who collaborated with Singh in several iconic tracks wrote, "It’s the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula." "Time to soar higher my dear Arijit," she adedd with red heart emojis.
Chinmayi Sripada, in her X (formerly Twitter) post, recalled meeting Arijit when he recorded her for Pritam. "I remember telling him how he is not ruling Bollywood or something - Tum Hi Ho hadn't released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in demand singer and nothing had changed. He is one of my favourite musicians, singers, and over all, one of the finest, and I daresay, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across. I always felt he is someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he has planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine (sic)," she added.
Sona Mohapatra shared a long note on her Instagram handle and captioned it, To @arijitsingh & #India with #Love,
I’ve walked the path of putting music out of my own year after year & it’s a very fulfilling & incomparable road . Exhausting also but exhilarating for sure (sic)."
Why Arijit Singh retired
Apart from his Instagram post, Arijit had also posted a series of Tweets on his private X handle, Atmojoarjalojo. “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them, so you might get some releases this year (sic),” he wrote.