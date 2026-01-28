Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: Chinmayi Sripada, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik And Others React

Chinmayi Sripada, in her X (formerly Twitter) post, recalled meeting Arijit when he recorded her for Pritam. "I remember telling him how he is not ruling Bollywood or something - Tum Hi Ho hadn't released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in demand singer and nothing had changed. He is one of my favourite musicians, singers, and over all, one of the finest, and I daresay, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across. I always felt he is someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he has planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine (sic)," she added.