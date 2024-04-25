The journey of singer Arijit Singh is nothing short of inspiration. Hailing from Jiaganj, a small town in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district to becoming one of the most popular singers in the film industry, his journey is no less than a Bollywood fever dream. The singer always makes waves on social media with his humble personality. As Singh celebrates his 37th birthday today, did you know that he has slowly shifted from Mumbai to Jiaganj?
Last year, a few videos of Arijit Singh from Jiaganj went viral on social media. One of the videos showed the singer dropping his sons – Jul and Ali – to a school. While another video showed him interacting with his neighbours as he was shopping for groceries. In an old interview, Singh’s close friend and composer - Indraadip Das Gupta - revealed that the singer is slowly moving his base to Jiaganj.
Advertisement
As quoted by The Times of India, Gupta revealed how Singh told him that his soul resides in Jiaganj. He said, “Arijit once told me, ‘Indraadip da, Mumbai is part of my journey. I work there and it has made me who I am today. But my heart and soul lie in Jiaganj, my birthplace.’ What I felt after speaking to him was that he will ultimately settle in Jiaganj and the process has already started.”
Gupta said that the singer believes in leading a simple life. He continued, “He believes in leading a simple life and I’ve seen how his sons have been trained to play football in the mornings and evenings and not spend time playing video games. He keeps telling me that he doesn’t want his sons to lead a cushioned life and that’s why he enrolled them in a school in Jiaganj.”
Advertisement
Gupta revealed that Singh has enrolled his sons in a school in Jiaganj and has also set up a studio in Mumbai.