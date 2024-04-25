Hailing from a small city in West Bengal to becoming one of the most sought-after voices in Bollywood, Arijit Singh has come a long way. The singer started his career when he participated in ‘Fame Gurukul.’ Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He is known for his soulful melody and his vocal prowess that manages to tug at your heart. As the singer celebrates his 37th birthday today, we have compiled a list of 10 songs by the singer that you need to tune in to.
1. ‘Tum Hi Ho’
This iconic song from ‘Aashiqui 2’ made Arijit Singh an overnight sensation. The romantic song stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. It has been composed by Mithoon.
2. 'Channa Mereya'
This song from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ perfectly captures the pain of heartbreak and unrequited love. The song has been composed by Pritam and the soulful lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
3. 'Raabta'
This ‘Agent Vinod’ song features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It has the perfect blend of contemporary and classical elements, and it has been sung with utmost passion by Singh.
4. 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'
This song from ‘Tamasha’ captures the emotions of longing and desire. Composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Singh will make you cry with his powerful voice that brings the emotions to the forefront.
5. 'Phir Le Aaya Dil'
Featured in ‘Barfi!’, this song is a poignant expression of love and melancholy. Composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, this song will never fail to tug at your heart.
6. 'Kabira'
This ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ song is a beautiful reminder of how young people deal with life and its complexities. The song has been composed by Pritam and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
7. 'Satranga'
This song from ‘Animal’ features Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. The singer’s voice will give you goosebumps as he sings about all the mushy things that make up love.
8. 'What Jhumka?'
This ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ song is a party song that makes everyone leave their seat and get to the dance floor. Along with Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Jonita Gandhi also infuse vitality to the song.
9. 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'
This peppy and upbeat song from ‘Befikre’ celebrates being carefree and living life in the moment. This song continues to be a party anthem to date.
10. 'Mast Magan'
This romantic track from ‘2 States’ captures the essence of falling in love. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Singh's mesmerizing vocals convey the emotions of a budding romance.