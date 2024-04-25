Hailing from a small city in West Bengal to becoming one of the most sought-after voices in Bollywood, Arijit Singh has come a long way. The singer started his career when he participated in ‘Fame Gurukul.’ Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He is known for his soulful melody and his vocal prowess that manages to tug at your heart. As the singer celebrates his 37th birthday today, we have compiled a list of 10 songs by the singer that you need to tune in to.