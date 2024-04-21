Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Aavesham’s ‘Illuminati’ And Badshah-Arijit SIngh’s ‘Soulmate’ Make Smashing Entry To The Chart

With these two new entries a few songs have been pushed out. ‘O Maahi’ from ‘Dunki’ finally moved out of the top 10. Also, ‘Jawan’s ‘Chaleya’ has been pushed out of the top 10. However, there is big promise that these two songs might, along with ‘Heeriye’, might return to the top 10 charts anytime. After all, they’ve had this fall and subsequent rise back to the charts quite a number of times ever since they’ve been released.