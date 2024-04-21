Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Aavesham’s ‘Illuminati’ And Badshah-Arijit SIngh’s ‘Soulmate’ Make Smashing Entry To The Chart

Another week filled with numerous ups and downs in the music chart. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Animal’s songs continue to create ripples at the top. Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ is still one of the favourites.
What’s new this week is the entry of two songs by leaps and bounds. ‘Aavesham’s ‘Illuminati’ and ‘Soulmate’ by Badshah and Arijit Singh have crossed mountains and seas and entered the top 10 trending chart this week. Last week it was Shubh’s ‘Bandana’ which jumped 28 places, but this week it’s ‘Illuminati’ that jumped 103 places, and it’s the biggest jump I’ve ever seen.
With these two new entries a few songs have been pushed out. ‘O Maahi’ from ‘Dunki’ finally moved out of the top 10. Also, ‘Jawan’s ‘Chaleya’ has been pushed out of the top 10. However, there is big promise that these two songs might, along with ‘Heeriye’, might return to the top 10 charts anytime. After all, they’ve had this fall and subsequent rise back to the charts quite a number of times ever since they’ve been released.
Lots of ups and downs going on in the music charts. So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week:
0. ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ (‘Animal’)
Advertisement
1. ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)
Advertisement
2. ‘Husn’
3. ‘Satranga’ (‘Animal’)
Advertisement
4. ‘Naina’ (‘Crew’)
Advertisement
5. ‘Illuminati’
Advertisement
6. ‘Soulmate’
7. ‘Bandana’
8. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Song’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)
9. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’
Which among these is your favourite song of the week? Share your thoughts with us.