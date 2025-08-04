Son Heung-Min Gets Emotional Farewell As Tottenham Hotspur Hold Newcastle United 1-1 In Seoul

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min reacts after the pre-season friendly match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, top, is tossed into the air by his teammates after the pre-season friendly match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, center, applauds after the pre-season friendly match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, third right, is celebrated as he is substituted during the pre-season friendly match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, second from right, fights for the ball against Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes during the pre-season friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson, right, reacts after scoring a goal against Newcastle United during the pre-season friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison, center, is carried off the pitch by medical staff after being injured during a preseason friendly soccer match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr, center, fights for the ball against Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon during the pre-season friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison, left, fights for the ball against Newcastle United's Emil Krafth during the pre-season friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
Tottenham Hotspur's players poses before the pre-season friendly match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.