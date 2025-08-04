Football

Son Heung-Min Gets Emotional Farewell As Tottenham Hotspur Hold Newcastle United 1-1 In Seoul

A day after announcing his imminent departure from Tottenham Hotspur after 10 years with the club, Son Heung-min was given an emotional farewell on Sunday (August 3, 2025) by his teammates, Newcastle United players and almost 65,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The pre-season friendly in South Korea between the Premier League teams ended 1-1, with the high point being Son’s second-half exit in likely his last game for Tottenham. The 33-year-old captain was surrounded by both sets of players before eventually sitting on the bench in tears.