Imtiaz Ali Looks Back: My First Music Sitting Was On Footpath With Pritam

“This was when we were working on a television show. A lot of times it has happened that Pritam used to lock himself out of his house. He has a habit of forgetting things. When that used to happen, we used to hang around at a chai shop near his house till the time someone came and unlocked the door for us. But till then, we used to sit at the chai shop, and discuss music. Pritam would strum his guitar. Once the tune was cracked, he would call the landline and record the tune on the answering machine as a message,” he said.