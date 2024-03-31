Art & Entertainment

Imtiaz Ali Looks Back: My First Music Sitting Was On Footpath With Pritam

Auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, revealed that he did his first music sitting with music composer Pritam at a footpath.

Imtiaz Ali Photo: Instagram
Imtiaz, who is known for films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’, Highway and ‘Tamasha’, frequently collaborates with Pritam and the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

While ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ has music by Rahman, Imtiaz has often said that for his romantic films, he likes to collaborate with Pritam, and when the narrative is deeper and philosophical, A.R. Rahman becomes his best choice for the genre.

The director collaborated with Pritam on ‘Jab We Met’, the film and its music have over the years gained a cult status.

Imtiaz recently told Mashable India, “Maine aur Pritam apni pehli music sitting footpath pe ki hai.”

“This was when we were working on a television show. A lot of times it has happened that Pritam used to lock himself out of his house. He has a habit of forgetting things. When that used to happen, we used to hang around at a chai shop near his house till the time someone came and unlocked the door for us. But till then, we used to sit at the chai shop, and discuss music. Pritam would strum his guitar. Once the tune was cracked, he would call the landline and record the tune on the answering machine as a message,” he said.

