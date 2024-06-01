Aditya Roy Kapur born on November 16th. 1985 is a versatile Indian actor known for his charismatic presence and commendable acting skills in Bollywood. Coming from a film-connected family, he debuted in 2009 with “London Dreams”, but it was his breakthrough role in the 2013 romantic drama that thrust him into the limelight. Aditya’s portrayal of a troubled musician Rahul Jaykar, earned widespread acclaim establishing him as a heartthrob. Distinguished by his ability to emote with depth and capture the nuances of complex characters. Aditya’s filmography spans diverse roles from romantic leads to action characters. Successes like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013), "Fitoor" (2016), and "OK Jaanu" (2017) showcase his versatility. He is known for his tall, charming persona and soulful performances, and has gained a substantial fan base with his on-screen chemistry with his co-actors. With talent charisma and a growing body of work, Aditya Roy Kapur remains a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, poised for continued success and adoration worldwide.