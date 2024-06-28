Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapur had successful OTT debuts with 'The Family Man 2' and 'The Night Manager'. As per the latest report, Samantha and Aditya are all set to collaborate for a big web series, which is said to be directed by Raj & DK. As per a report in Mid-Day, the web series is titled 'Rakhtabeej' and will go on the floors in August after the director duo complete 'The Family Man 3'.
The same report states that Aditya Roy Kapur said yes to Raj & DK for 'Rakhtabeej' in May after their 6 months-long discussions. The report quoted a source saying after Aditya signed the web series, Samantha was taken on board by the makers. Both are said to have started their preparations individually for their upcoming project which is said to be an action-packed one. Aditya and Samantha will also be joining each other soon for the joint preparations.
If this report happens to be true, then it will be Aditya and Samantha's first project together and also the former's first with Raj & DK and Samantha's 3rd. Raj & DK directed the actress in 'The Family Man' and the upcoming web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.
On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur's last outing was 'Gumraah'. He is all geared up for the release of his next film 'Metro... In Dino' which is directed by Anurag Basu. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Life in a... Metro'. Apart from Aditya, it also stars Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Konkona Sen Sharma. It is releasing on Nov 29, 2024.
Samantha, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', also co-starring Varun Dhawan. It marks their first collaboration together.