'Kill': Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Screening Of Lakshya Lalwani Starrer

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming film 'Kill’ which is slated to hit the screens on July 5 has been creating all the right buzz. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held in Mumbai that was attended by several Bollywood celebs. 'Kill' stars Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in key roles. Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others graced the star studded premiere night.
The dress code for 'Kill' screening seemed to be black and red as most of the celebs were posing at the red carpet in either red or black outfits.
Janhvi looked stunning in a red ensemble. She wore a pair of red heels and carried a cute bag of the same colour. Ananya was in an off-shoulder short dress. Shanaya Kapoor attended the event in a red pantsuit. Khushi Kapoor wore a long red dress and she looked gorgeous. Varun donned a black leather jacket look, Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in black trousers and grey shirt. 'Bad Newz' actor Vicky Kaushal also looked handsome in a black outfit. Rakul wore a red gown and Jackky was in a black suit. They posed together on the red carpet.
Lakshya and Raghav were in the red-black themed outfits for the screening. The former wore a stylish leather jacket, black pants and a pair of ankle-length boots while Raghav was in a black shirt and a pair of black pants with white strips. He also completed his look with a pair of boots.
Other celebs who attended 'Kill' screening were Orry, Sunny Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji, Karishma Tanna, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Vedang Raina, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra among others.
Directed by Nikhil Bhat, ‘Kill’ has been produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, and Apoorva Mehta.