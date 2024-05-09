Art & Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur Parties With Sara Ali Khan Amidst Break-Up Rumours With Ananya Panday; Pic Inside

Aditya Roy Kapur has reunited with filmmaker Anurag Basu for the upcoming flick, 'Metro...In Dino' which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Instagram
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has reunited with filmmaker Anurag Basu for the upcoming flick, 'Metro...In Dino'. It marks Anurag and Aditya's second collaboration after 'Ludo'. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta in key roles. A pic of Sara and Aditya have gone viral on social media where they were seen having a blast at a party.

A fan page of Sara Ali Khan shared the pic on social media. It is said that they were clicked celebrating Anurag Basu's birthday which was on May 8. In the pic, which is blurry, Sara and Aditya are seen clapping for the birthday boy on the film sets. The fan page, sharing the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), wrote in the caption, "Sara and Adi celebrating Anurag Basu's birthday on sets''.

Have a look at the viral pic here.

'Metro...In Dino' is about the relationships in modern-day life. It is set to release on November 29, 2024.

The viral party pic of Aditya and Sara has emerged amidst the former's breakup rumours with Ananya Panday. Reportedly, Ananya and Aditya have called it quits in March as per a report in Bombay Times.

A close friend of both told the publication, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Aditya and Ananya are yet to speak on their alleged breakup. Earlier, they were spotted together at various events and parties. Both also went on vacations together. Though they never confirmed their relationship officially, their gestures said it all.

