"But now coming back to 'Agar Ho Tum' this is brilliant. This is so effortless, just flows through, I am enjoying this journey I am having with Rajkummar right now. I think he is a brilliant actor, and a brilliant actor needs a brilliant voice for romance, and my voice kind of works with him, because of some kind of innocence, some reality that he has, when he is playing any character... so, it's brilliant. I am enjoying it. I did one more song with Rajkummar for 'Srikanth'. Again my voice there also is working for him," shared Jubin.