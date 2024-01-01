Most Stylish Stars At Lakme Fashion Week

Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene with models presents a creation by designer Ranna Gill during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Model present creations by Arjun Saluja.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

A model presents a creation by Arjun Saluja.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

A model presents a creation by Arjun Saluja.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

A model presents a creation by Arjun Saluja.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, stole the limelight with their gorgeous looks. Dressed in Kalki’s stunning Indian collection, at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Janhvi Kapoor presents a creation by Kalki during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundharai.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundhara

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

A model presents a creation by designer Ranna Gill during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundhara

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Model present creations by designer Kalki during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundhar

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

GQ x FDCI Men’s Edit Jaywalking on Day 5 of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

GQ x FDCI Men’s Edit Jaywalking on Day 5 of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook

GQ x FDCI Men’s Edit Jaywalking on Day 5 of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Lakme Fashion Week Dinesh Parab/Outlook
