Outlook Entertainment Desk
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene with models presents a creation by designer Ranna Gill during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.
Model present creations by Arjun Saluja.
A model presents a creation by Arjun Saluja.
A model presents a creation by Arjun Saluja.
A model presents a creation by Arjun Saluja.
Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, stole the limelight with their gorgeous looks. Dressed in Kalki’s stunning Indian collection, at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024.
Janhvi Kapoor presents a creation by Kalki during the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024, in Mumbai.
One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundharai.
One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundhara
A model presents a creation by designer Ranna Gill during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.
One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundhara
Model present creations by designer Kalki during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.
One Infinite Presents Sejal Kamdar, Charu & Vasundhar
GQ x FDCI Men’s Edit Jaywalking on Day 5 of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
GQ x FDCI Men’s Edit Jaywalking on Day 5 of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
GQ x FDCI Men’s Edit Jaywalking on Day 5 of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.