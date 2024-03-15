Alia Bhatt: 31 Glam Looks On Her 31st Birthday Which You Must Add To Your Wardrobes

Alia Bhatt is turning out to be one of the best actresses in current times. Not many actresses are able to manage critical and commercial success at the same time with such effortless ease. Also, at the same time, she is also a successful businesswoman and runs her own brand and her own production house with perfection. Not to forget that she is managing her family life and her young kid at the same time. She is definitely turning out to be a superwoman.