Alia Bhatt: 31 Glam Looks On Her 31st Birthday Which You Must Add To Your Wardrobes

Alia Bhatt is turning out to be one of the best actresses in current times. Not many actresses are able to manage critical and commercial success at the same time with such effortless ease. Also, at the same time, she is also a successful businesswoman and runs her own brand and her own production house with perfection. Not to forget that she is managing her family life and her young kid at the same time. She is definitely turning out to be a superwoman.
In the past few years, Alia Bhatt has been riding high on success of her films and has been winning hearts with stories of her personal life as well. Her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on social media to their public outing with daughter Raha, have been so going viral online. Her wedding pictures too were loved so much that fans have been trying to copy the same photos for their own weddings as well.
However, there is one thing that all her fans have been looking upto her since ages – her style statement. Alia Bhatt’s fashion is something that her fans have been taking inspiration from since the time she started her film career with ‘Student Of The Year’. Her glam looks are something that are always #FashionGoals.
As she turns 31 today, here’s taking a look at 31 of her most awesome glamorous looks that you can add to your wardrobe:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
On the work front, she will soon be seen in ‘Jigra’, which also stars Vedang Raina. The shoot of the film recently wrapped up, and it’s created a good buzz among the audiences already.