In the viral pic, Aditya was seen holding Ananya close as the couple posed with Ranbir Kapoor who was seen posing with a thumbs-up gesture. He seemingly approved of Aditya and Ananya's relationship. Ranbir and Aditya were in black suit while Ananya was in a shimmery dress. The pic is all over social media and fans can't get enough of it. It is to be noted that this is the first time Aditya has held Ananya so close posing for a pic. They are yet to make their relationship official but their gestures say it all.