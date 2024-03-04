Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar, Gujarat, turned into a hub for all the celebs. It was a three-day celebration which was attended not only by Bollywood celebs, but also global icons and dignitaries had flown to the 'Jewel of Gujarat'. The inside pics and videos from the grand celebrations have gone viral on social media. One such pic is of lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday with Ranbir Kapoor.
In the viral pic, Aditya was seen holding Ananya close as the couple posed with Ranbir Kapoor who was seen posing with a thumbs-up gesture. He seemingly approved of Aditya and Ananya's relationship. Ranbir and Aditya were in black suit while Ananya was in a shimmery dress. The pic is all over social media and fans can't get enough of it. It is to be noted that this is the first time Aditya has held Ananya so close posing for a pic. They are yet to make their relationship official but their gestures say it all.
Fans started commenting on the pic as soon as it was shared on social media. One wrote, ''My Heart just did a Somersault'' while another commented, ''Cute couple adi and Ananya''. One fan wrote, ''The hand says look she is mine and all mine'', one said, ''Canttt wait to see them getting married''.
Ananya and Aditya started grabbing the headlines last year when several pictures from their Spain vacation went viral. Later, they were spotted at other places that added fuel to their relationship rumours. They also spent New Years 2024 together in London. In January 2024, a picture of the duo partying with friends had gone viral on the internet.
Work-wise, Ananya was last seen in the Netflix film, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She will be next seen in her debut web series, 'Call Me Bae'. Ananya will also be seen in 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' and a film that is titled 'Control'.
On the other hand, Aditya, who was last seen in 'The Night Manager', has 'Metro… In Dino' with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Sara Ali Khan, and Ali Fazal.