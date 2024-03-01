Ex-Couple Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Hug After A Surprise Meet At Airport; Ananya Panday’s Reaction Is Epic

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were the hottest couple in B-Town after the success of ‘Aashiqui 2’. The two had become a massively popular and their real-life love story was all people in B-Town could talk about. However, as fate would have it, the two drifted apart after a few years, and have since then gone their separate ways. Right now, Aditya Roy Kapur is dating Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor is with Rohan Shrestha. The ex-couple had a surprise meeting at the airport when they were heading out of town for the Ambani wedding, which is happening this weekend.