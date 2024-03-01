Ex-Couple Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Hug After A Surprise Meet At Airport; Ananya Panday’s Reaction Is Epic

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were the hottest couple in B-Town after the success of ‘Aashiqui 2’. The two had become a massively popular and their real-life love story was all people in B-Town could talk about. However, as fate would have it, the two drifted apart after a few years, and have since then gone their separate ways. Right now, Aditya Roy Kapur is dating Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor is with Rohan Shrestha. The ex-couple had a surprise meeting at the airport when they were heading out of town for the Ambani wedding, which is happening this weekend.
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were quite warm and cordial to each other when they met at the airport. They hugged and shook hands very nice before walking into the airport in their separate ways. Check out the video right here:
Fans definitely were super excited to see the former couple together once again. The video of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur hugging is already going viral all over social media.
What stood out in the video is that when Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur hugged it out, Ananya Panday, who was right behind trying to figure out the airport formalities, didn’t pass on a smile or reached out of her way to shake a hand with Shraddha Kapoor. Now, whether Ananya Panday reached out to Shraddha Kapoor and made a cordial gesture when they were inside the airport is not known.
With so many celebrities going to Jamnagar for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani’s son, it will be interesting to see many celeb videos and pictures from the event. Will we get to see Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday together for a picture with Aditya Roy Kapur from the wedding ceremonies in Jamnagar? Well, let’s wait and watch.