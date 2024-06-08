Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up

Chunky wrote in the caption, “Meet Sir Carlito Breganza from Goa”. He geo-tagged the Cabo de Rama Beach in Goa in his post. The name in Chunky’s post is inspired by Carlito's By The Sea, one of the most frequented restaurants by celebrities in Goa which is situated in the Nerul area of Goa. These pictures come as a surprise to the fans of Ananya and Aditya, who reportedly parted ways last month.