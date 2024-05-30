Watch: Ananya Panday Says 'I Lost My Soul' Amidst Break-Up Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur

If reports are to be believed, actress Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur who were rumoured to be dating each other, have called it quits. Amidst the breakup rumours, Ananya said that she lost her soul in a recent video.
In a video shared by social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, he asked several celebrities and friends what they had lost over the weekend. The video also featured Ananya and when Orry asked her what she lost, she replied, "I lost my soul''. She sounded and looked sad which made netizens speculate that she was hinting at the recent break-up with Aditya.
Watch the video here.
Fans of Ananya expressed concern for the her on the post. One commented, ''Ok Ananya we got it :)'' while another wrote, ''Ananya get well soon ❤️''. One user questioned, ''Is Ananya ok?'' while another fan of hers said, ''Ananya stay strong ❤️''
Ananya and Aditya, who had been reportedly dating since 2022, were often spotted making public appearances . They were also seen together at events, parties and going out for dinner and lunch dates. Aditya and Annaya also went for vacations together. The also walked the ramp together at a fashion show. Reportedly, they broke up in March 2024.
As per a report in Bombay Times, a close friend of both informed the publication, ''They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."
However, Aditya and Ananya are yet to confirm their breakup.
On the work front, Aditya will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' with Sara Ali Khan while Ananya has 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.