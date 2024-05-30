Art & Entertainment

Watch: Ananya Panday Says 'I Lost My Soul' Amidst Break-Up Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur

Reportedly, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur broke up in March 2024. As per reports, they had been dating since 2022.

Instagram
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Photo: Instagram
info_icon

If reports are to be believed, actress Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur who were rumoured to be dating each other, have called it quits. Amidst the breakup rumours, Ananya said that she lost her soul in a recent video.

In a video shared by social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, he asked several celebrities and friends what they had lost over the weekend. The video also featured Ananya and when Orry asked her what she lost, she replied, "I lost my soul''. She sounded and looked sad which made netizens speculate that she was hinting at the recent break-up with Aditya.

Watch the video here.

Fans of Ananya expressed concern for the her on the post. One commented, ''Ok Ananya we got it :)'' while another wrote, ''Ananya get well soon ❤️''. One user questioned, ''Is Ananya ok?'' while another fan of hers said, ''Ananya stay strong ❤️''

Ananya and Aditya, who had been reportedly dating since 2022, were often spotted making public appearances . They were also seen together at events, parties and going out for dinner and lunch dates. Aditya and Annaya also went for vacations together. The also walked the ramp together at a fashion show. Reportedly, they broke up in March 2024.

As per a report in Bombay Times, a close friend of both informed the publication, ''They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

However, Aditya and Ananya are yet to confirm their breakup.

On the work front, Aditya will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' with Sara Ali Khan while Ananya has 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises