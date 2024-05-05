Art & Entertainment

Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Have Broken Up After Dating For Two Years? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have broken up. Here's what we know.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday has been linked to Aditya Roy Kapur for long. The rumoured couple has not spoken about their relationship to the media, but they have been spotted at multiple events, holidays, and brand advertisements. Recently, it was speculated that the couple has parted ways after dating for two years. A recent report has, now, confirmed the news.

According to a report by Bombay Times, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have broken up after dating for a while. The report quoted a source close to the actors who revealed that there is no bad blood between them. The source said that they ended on a cordial note and both of them are trying to move on in their respective ways.

The source said, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

The rumours of their breakup started doing rounds on the internet after Panday posted a cryptic note on her Instagram. The actor shared a quote which said, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

On ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, Panday dropped hints about her relationship which confirmed the rumours.  The couple had been dating for two years.

