The rumours of their breakup started doing rounds on the internet after Panday posted a cryptic note on her Instagram. The actor shared a quote which said, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”