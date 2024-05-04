Suhana Khan Shares Selfie With Her 'Dream Team' AbRam, Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Post KKR's Win

On the work front, Suhana will reportedly be seen with her dad Shah Rukh in 'King'. It is said to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and the father-daughter duo will start shooting for the film in London in June this year. As per reports, preparations are going on in full swing and the team is looking for prime locations to shoot. Ananya will be seen in 'Call Me Bae' and 'Control' while Shanaya will make her Hindi film debut with 'Vrushabha'.