Suhana Khan Shares Selfie With Her 'Dream Team' AbRam, Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Post KKR's Win

Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a big win against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match held at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai on Friday. Suhana Khan who hardly misses KKR's matches, enjoyed yesterday's match with her brother AbRam and BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Post the win Suhana celebrated it with her “dream team”.
On Friday night, Suhana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse from the Stadium in Mumbai during the KKR vs MI match. The last post of Suhana is with Ananya, Shanaya and AbRam in a car. Suhana clicked a selfie with them as they were heading back to home.
In the picture, Suhana was seen in a white KKR T-shirt and she was all smiles as she clicked for the selfie. Her younger brother AbRam was sitting behind with Suhana's childhood buddies, Ananya and Shanaya. Shanaya was looking outside the window while Ananya was seen posing for the camera. Suhana shared the selfie with the caption, “Dream team (slurp emoji) (purple heart emoji).”
For those unaware, last month, Suhana, Ananya, and AbRam went to Kolkata to support KKR where the team came out victorious. Suhana and Ananya had shared glimpses from the stadium as they enjoyed the match.
On the work front, Suhana will reportedly be seen with her dad Shah Rukh in 'King'. It is said to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and the father-daughter duo will start shooting for the film in London in June this year. As per reports, preparations are going on in full swing and the team is looking for prime locations to shoot. Ananya will be seen in 'Call Me Bae' and 'Control' while Shanaya will make her Hindi film debut with 'Vrushabha'.