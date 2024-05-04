Art & Entertainment

Suhana Khan Shares Selfie With Her 'Dream Team' AbRam, Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Post KKR's Win

On Friday night, Suhana Khan enjoyed KKR's match with her brother AbRam and BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Advertisement

Instagram
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and AbRam Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a big win against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match held at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai on Friday. Suhana Khan who hardly misses KKR's matches, enjoyed yesterday's match with her brother AbRam and BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Post the win Suhana celebrated it with her “dream team”.

On Friday night, Suhana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse from the Stadium in Mumbai during the KKR vs MI match. The last post of Suhana is with Ananya, Shanaya and AbRam in a car. Suhana clicked a selfie with them as they were heading back to home. 

Advertisement

Have a look at the pic here.

In the picture, Suhana was seen in a white KKR T-shirt and she was all smiles as she clicked for the selfie. Her younger brother AbRam was sitting behind with Suhana's childhood buddies, Ananya and Shanaya. Shanaya was looking outside the window while Ananya was seen posing for the camera. Suhana shared the selfie with the caption, “Dream team (slurp emoji) (purple heart emoji).”

Have a look at the pic here.

Suhana Khan with her dream team
Suhana Khan with her 'dream team' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For those unaware, last month, Suhana, Ananya, and AbRam went to Kolkata to support KKR where the team came out victorious. Suhana and Ananya had shared glimpses from the stadium as they enjoyed the match.

Advertisement

On the work front, Suhana will reportedly be seen with her dad Shah Rukh in 'King'. It is said to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and the father-daughter duo will start shooting for the film in London in June this year. As per reports, preparations are going on in full swing and the team is looking for prime locations to shoot. Ananya will be seen in 'Call Me Bae' and 'Control' while Shanaya will make her Hindi film debut with 'Vrushabha'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates