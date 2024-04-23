Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently talked about his daughter-actor Ananya Panday’s relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Adding how he does not take control of his 25-year-old daughter, the actor said he is fine with Ananya’s choices. In fact, he praised her for making big in Bollywood without anybody’s help.
In an interview with Lehren, Chunky was asked about how Ananya often talks openly about Aditya in her interviews. To which, he said that it’s fine. “I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do,” Chunky said. The actor was further questioned about Ananya doing intimate scenes in films, and Chunky replied, “Yes I am fine with it. I have seen it in Hollywood. There is no harm. You have to accept it.”
He further mentioned that both of his daughters, Ananya and Rysa, are closer to their mother Bhavana. However, he does get a call when they need something. “But otherwise they are very close to their mother. Of course Bhavana is closer to their age. I am always there when advice is needed.” He further mentioned that when it comes to films and projects, there are usually conflicts because he is old school.
Lastly, he praised Ananya for getting her first film on her own, and called it the ‘proudest moment’. Chunky said, “I think they found her a little very young the first time, then she went for the audition and she got the film. She also got into New York and LA colleges, there was pressure on family. I kept her college admission for 6 months, I paid some $500 dollars and kept it, because who knows, it might not have worked out. So that was a proud moment, she got that film on her own.”
On the work front, Ananya last featured in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.