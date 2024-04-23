Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants

Lastly, he praised Ananya for getting her first film on her own, and called it the ‘proudest moment’. Chunky said, “I think they found her a little very young the first time, then she went for the audition and she got the film. She also got into New York and LA colleges, there was pressure on family. I kept her college admission for 6 months, I paid some $500 dollars and kept it, because who knows, it might not have worked out. So that was a proud moment, she got that film on her own.”