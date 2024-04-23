Art & Entertainment

Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants

Chunky Panday praised daughter and actor Ananya Panday for making it in Bollywood on her own.

Advertisement

Google
Chunky Panday; Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Photo: Google
info_icon

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently talked about his daughter-actor Ananya Panday’s relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Adding how he does not take control of his 25-year-old daughter, the actor said he is fine with Ananya’s choices. In fact, he praised her for making big in Bollywood without anybody’s help. 

In an interview with Lehren, Chunky was asked about how Ananya often talks openly about Aditya in her interviews. To which, he said that it’s fine. “I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do,” Chunky said. The actor was further questioned about Ananya doing intimate scenes in films, and Chunky replied, “Yes I am fine with it. I have seen it in Hollywood. There is no harm. You have to accept it.”

Advertisement

He further mentioned that both of his daughters, Ananya and Rysa, are closer to their mother Bhavana. However, he does get a call when they need something. “But otherwise they are very close to their mother. Of course Bhavana is closer to their age. I am always there when advice is needed.” He further mentioned that when it comes to films and projects, there are usually conflicts because he is old school.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor
Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Lastly, he praised Ananya for getting her first film on her own, and called it the ‘proudest moment’. Chunky said, “I think they found her a little very young the first time, then she went for the audition and she got the film. She also got into New York and LA colleges, there was pressure on family. I kept her college admission for 6 months, I paid some $500 dollars and kept it, because who knows, it might not have worked out. So that was a proud moment, she got that film on her own.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Ananya last featured in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Set For 1st Poll Victory In Surat As Modi' Minority' Remark Row Grows
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit