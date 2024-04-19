In a conversation with Time Out with Ankit, Chunky Panday recalled how Shah Rukh Khan’s first friend in Mumbai was his brother – Chikki. He talked about how they became best friends. Panday also mentioned how Khan would live in a rented apartment with his wife, Gauri. The actor said, “I think one of his first friends in Bombay when he arrived was my younger brother Chikki. They’re still the best of friends. So, at that time, they (Shah Rukh and Gauri) were renting a place and they used to come to meet my brother, sab baith ke video cassettes dekhte the (they would sit together and watch movies on video cassettes). So, he and Gauri were in my house quite often.”