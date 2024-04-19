Starting from television to ruling over Bollywood, actor Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way. The actor has been working in the industry for more than two decades and has managed to carve a niche for himself globally. In a recent interview, his friend, actor Chunky Panday talked about how Khan would spend the early days of his career in Mumbai. He talked about how Khan would spend time at his flat and how he always knew that he would become a superstar.
In a conversation with Time Out with Ankit, Chunky Panday recalled how Shah Rukh Khan’s first friend in Mumbai was his brother – Chikki. He talked about how they became best friends. Panday also mentioned how Khan would live in a rented apartment with his wife, Gauri. The actor said, “I think one of his first friends in Bombay when he arrived was my younger brother Chikki. They’re still the best of friends. So, at that time, they (Shah Rukh and Gauri) were renting a place and they used to come to meet my brother, sab baith ke video cassettes dekhte the (they would sit together and watch movies on video cassettes). So, he and Gauri were in my house quite often.”
Advertisement
In the same conversation, Panday also talked about how he always knew Khan would go on to become a superstar. He continued, “With Shah Rukh, I was so sure this boy is going to become a superstar. Because he had that in him, you can see that fire… He’s always had that. That talent has always been there with him before he became the superstar. So, he’s very confident and he knew where he was going. I’m of course very proud that I’ve known him since then. He hasn’t changed.”
Chunky Panday has been friends with Shah Rukh Khan since he started working in the industry. Their wives, Bhavana Panday and Gauri Khan, are also best friends.