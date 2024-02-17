Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has been in showbiz for over 30 years. Apart from starring in around 100 films, he has also appeared in a couple of web series post the advent of OTT. Chunky was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy-drama ‘Pop Kaun?’, which was created by Farhad Samji.
Meanwhile, he also made appearances on the Netflix reality TV series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, which revolved around the lives of Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, the wives of Chunky Panday, Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, and Sohail Khan (divorced), respectively.
The show emerged to be quite a hit among the audience, and Chunky recently recalled how he was once recognised by an air hostess, not because of him being an actor, but because he appeared on ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. “Then they made me video call Bhavana. They only knew I was on the show and a husband. They had no clue I was an actor myself,” he said during his appearance on the show Cyrus Says.
He further revealed how the show is slightly scripted, but the women in focus are in real also like the way they are portrayed to be. “Even though it’s slightly scripted, those girls are like that. You can’t fool the camera for a long time. You can do it for 10-15 minutes and fake out a few things. But if you keep it on me for two hours, I’ll come out in my chaddi,” he added.
He also humorously shared that when he’s out with his wife, people ask him to take a photo of them with her. “Look at me, I was once upon a time Chunky Panday. Then I became Ananya Panday’s father. Now I am Bhavana Panday’s husband. There are times when we go out and people ask me, ‘sir, can you take a photo of us with your wife?’ And they don’t want me in the photo,” he said.
The first part of the series debuted on 27 November 2020 on Netflix, followed by a second season, which premiered on 2 September 2022. Chunky now shared that the next season of the show will premiere in a few months.