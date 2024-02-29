In a rather new excitement, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ will now be called ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives’ from an upcoming third season. The Netflix reality show, for its third season, has added three new ‘wives’ to the mix, and they all are from Delhi.
They include Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (wife of Bharat Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor), Shalini Passi (wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group), and Kalyani Saha Chawla (ex-wife of Vishal Chawla). The three Delhi wives are all set to join Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey, who are the show veterans.
The fresh look of the show was unveiled, and it was captioned as, “It’s now 7 times the drama, spice & absolute fabulousness! Ready or not, these fierce ladies are coming soon in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, only on Netflix.”
Executive producer of the show Karan Johar, meanwhile, said in a statement, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power? Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”
Well, it looks like the Bollywood Wives are in for a shake-up as the three new divas from the capital of India, Delhi, join them. It is the city of excess vs the city of dreams. And It is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.