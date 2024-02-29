Executive producer of the show Karan Johar, meanwhile, said in a statement, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power? Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”