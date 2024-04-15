Art & Entertainment

Priyamani Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Provided 'A Car Of Bodyguards' For His 'Jawan' Girls' To Escort Them To Hotel

Priyamani said that Shah Rukh Khan treats everyone equally with love and respect regardless of gender. He also personally bids goodbye to everyone after work.

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyamani Photo: Instagram
Actress Priyamani reunited with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan' after 2013 film 'Chennai Express'. Earlier, in several interviews, Priyamani heaped praise on SRK. In a new interview, she revealed how Shah Rukh provided bodyguards for his 'Jawan' girls. Priyamani also said that the actor treats everyone equally with love and respect.

She told Galatta Plus, “I met him on the sets of Jawan. So we shot the train sequence first, the Metro sequence. So when we were shooting in Film City, we got a call at about 7. We were shooting from 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning. I guess Shah Rukh likes shooting at night. So does Atlee sir.”

Recalling her first day of 'Jawan' shoot, Priyamani said that they were told, “Sir wants to meet you, so please come to the set.” Everyone thought that it was director Atlee but surprisingly it was Shah Rukh Khan who wanted to meet them. Priyamani, who was leading the group of girls, greeted the 'Pathaan' actor first. Khan gave her a warm hug and a kiss on her forehead. “Shah Rukh said, ‘Thank you so much for doing the film.’ What else do you need? I mean, when he says, “Thank you so much. I’m so happy you guys are part of the film,” I said, ‘Sir, anything for you’,'' she added.

Priyamani also said that King Khan treats everyone on the set equally, regardless of gender. He also personally bids goodbye to everyone after work. Recalling yet another kind gesture of the Badshah of Bollywood, she said, “It was Atlee sir’s birthday in Chennai, so all of us were there for the birthday party. So I think this was at about 3 or 4 in the morning. We girls were going back to the hotel. He came and saw us off individually. He came to the car. And he actually had a car of bodyguards follow us up till the hotel because there was a good distance of about 45 minutes to about an hour. So he made the car follow us. We said, “You can go.” They said, “No, these are special instructions given by Sir. We have to see you off.” 

On the work front, Priyamani was recently seen in 'Maidaan' where she played Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife.

