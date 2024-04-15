Priyamani also said that King Khan treats everyone on the set equally, regardless of gender. He also personally bids goodbye to everyone after work. Recalling yet another kind gesture of the Badshah of Bollywood, she said, “It was Atlee sir’s birthday in Chennai, so all of us were there for the birthday party. So I think this was at about 3 or 4 in the morning. We girls were going back to the hotel. He came and saw us off individually. He came to the car. And he actually had a car of bodyguards follow us up till the hotel because there was a good distance of about 45 minutes to about an hour. So he made the car follow us. We said, “You can go.” They said, “No, these are special instructions given by Sir. We have to see you off.”