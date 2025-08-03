At Least 11 Killed, Including 3 Children As Vehicle Plunges Into Canal In UP's Gonda

11 Dead in Gonda Canal Accident: A vehicle carrying 15 people plunged into a canal in UP’s Gonda district, killing at least 11, including three children.
Rescue & Injuries: Four passengers were rescued and hospitalized; two are in critical condition. Most victims were from the same family.
CM Announces Aid: UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.
At least 11 people lost their lives after a vehicle carrying 15 passengers plunged into a canal under the Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda district on Friday morning.
The victims were en route to the Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers when the tragedy occurred. According to initial police reports, the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the canal, possibly due to poor visibility and slippery conditions caused by overnight rainfall.
Local residents and police teams rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue operation. Four people were rescued with injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.
The deceased have been identified as Bina (35), Kajal (22), Mahak (12), Durgesh, Nandini, Ankit, Shubh, Sanju Verma, Anju, Anusuya, and Saumiya. Most of the victims belonged to the same family.
Local residents who witnessed the accident promptly informed the police. Law enforcement personnel, with assistance from locals, launched a rescue operation and retrieved the bodies from the canal.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed district officials to ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured. UP CM has announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.