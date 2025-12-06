South Africa Hostel Massacre: 11 Dead Including Three Children

Eyewitnesses described scenes of pandemonium as three masked gunmen stormed the unlicensed liquor outlet, known locally as a shebeen, where patrons were gathered for a night of drinking. Bullets tore through the crowded space, striking indiscriminately and turning a place of respite into a bloodbath. Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, but the toll mounted quickly as some succumbed to their wounds. Gauteng police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe decried the incident as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by such unregulated venues, where "innocent people get caught up in the crossfire."