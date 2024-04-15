Art & Entertainment

Priyamani Opens Up About Getting Trolled For Her Marriage, Reveals How Husband Mustafa Raj Supported Her

In a recent interview, Priyamani opened up about how she was trolled for marriage. The actor tied the knot with Mustafa Raj in 2017.

Priyamani with her husband, Mustafa Raj Photo: X
Actor Priyamani has been delivering hit after hit in Bollywood. After starring in ‘Jawan’ last year, the actor has now starred in ‘Article 370’ and the most recent ‘Maidaan.’ She is currently basking in the success of her latest flick. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her inter-faith marriage and she talked about how she was trolled for her decision.

In a conversation with Galatta India, Priyamani talked about how she was criticized and trolled when she tied the knot with Mustafa Raj. She recalled how the trolling did not just affect her but also her parents. She said, “To be honest, it did affect me. Not only me per se but my family also, especially my father and mother. But I have to say my husband stood by me as a rock. He said, ‘Look whatever happens I will let everything come to me first. But all I would say is hold my hand and be with me through every step.'”

She talked about how her husband supported her through every step. The actor continued, “Because right at the time we were seeing each other, I faced a lot of rumours. I had told him the same thing ‘Stand by me and trust me.’ Because we have taken the step together and decided to spend rest of our lives. So come hail, come storm come sunshine, we will walk the path together. I am very happy that I got such an understanding and strong partner. He knows how to tackle everything.”

The actor tied the knot with Mustafa Raj in 2017. Her wedding was an intimate affair that was only attended by her family members.  

