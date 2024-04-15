In a conversation with Galatta India, Priyamani talked about how she was criticized and trolled when she tied the knot with Mustafa Raj. She recalled how the trolling did not just affect her but also her parents. She said, “To be honest, it did affect me. Not only me per se but my family also, especially my father and mother. But I have to say my husband stood by me as a rock. He said, ‘Look whatever happens I will let everything come to me first. But all I would say is hold my hand and be with me through every step.'”