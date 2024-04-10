National Award-winning actor Priyamani has several successful films under her credit, however, despite that, she is never cast opposite top heroes of Tamil and Telugu industry. When asked about that during a chat with Galatta Plus, the actress did not have a sure-shot answer to it.
She replied, “I have also wondered why I was not cast alongside A-listers. I think the question is still unanswered. It should be asked to the directors and producers. In all honesty, I am not trying to find fault with anybody, but I have heard from a lot of people that they don’t want to cast me opposite them or along with them or in the film because… probably of the fact that ‘I might eat them up’. This is the thing I have been hearing. I know it is not true, but I still don’t know what the exact reason is. But that’s okay. Whatever the reason is, I am absolutely fine. I am very happy and content with where I am.”
She further shared that another big reason might be the number game. “I don’t believe that you will be seen only when you act with a lot of A-listers. It has its advantages also. Somewhere, I did feel bad about why I was not cast with the A-list actors, though half of them are well acquainted. We do say ‘hi…hello’ whenever we meet. But I think it is a question for them.”
Nonetheless, Priyamani asserts that she is happy with her career so far, despite the ups and down. She said, “Yes, there were times when I was sitting at home trying to work wherever I could… nice and quality work, obviously. Some (work) I did for… ‘Okay, let me be seen kind of a thing’. That’s okay. It is also part of your journey, right?”
To say the least, she has been part of many successful projects. She played a key role in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit ‘Jawan’, and was last seen in Mohanlal’s courtroom drama ‘Neru’. She also featured in ‘Article 370’, and she credits most of her recent appearances to Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’, which helped her reach more people across the globe.
She is now busy promoting her latest film ‘Maidaan’, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a renowned football coach in India between 1952 and 1962. Written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the film is slated to hit theatres on April 11, 2024.