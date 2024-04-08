Priyamani Has THIS To Say On 'Maidaan' Comparisons To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'

The 'Jawan' actress added, “It is not like it was in Chak De where you already have an established team, and the ladies were scouted from different state teams who then come together to represent India. Here, the coach goes and scouts talents from each and every corner of India and brings them together. The movie is about the golden era of football, which was the 50s and 60s, and how he took this team to the Asian Games.”