Art & Entertainment

Priyamani Has THIS To Say About 'Maidaan' Clashing With Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

'Maidaan' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' are set to release on April 11. Priyamani has broken her silence on this clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Advertisement

Instagram
Priyamani, Prithviraj Sukumaran Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Two of the biggest stars from the South film industry are set to clash at the Bollywood box office this week. Priyamani is gearing up for the release of ‘Maidaan’ alongside Ajay Devgn. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, is getting ready for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ where he plays an antagonistic role. These two much-anticipated releases are hitting cinemas on April 11. In a recent interview, Priyamani opened up about what she feels about this clash.

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Priyamani revealed that she has not been in touch with Prithviraj Sukumaran. She mentioned that she has not talked to the actor about the clash yet. She also wished him well. She said, “We haven’t had a conversation about the clash. We haven’t been in touch for quite a long time. But I obviously wish him well. I cannot wait to watch him as the antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. I know for a fact that he has nailed the part.”

Advertisement

The actor heaped praises on Sukumaran and talked about how he has taken the Malayalam film industry to newer heights. She continued, “We’ve done six films together. And almost all of them have been super hits. He’s doing extremely well for himself. I’m so proud of him. He has taken the Malayalam industry to another level both with his acting and direction skills. I’ve been hearing a lot of lovely reports about ‘The Goat Life’. I’m hoping to watch it one day, hopefully soon.” Priyamani and Sukumaran have worked in six films together – ‘Raavanan’, ‘Sathyam’, ‘Ninaithale Inikkum’, ‘Thirakkatha’, ‘Pathinettam Padi’ and ‘Kadhal Mudichu’.

Advertisement

Maidaan’ has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, while ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Announced For Maha; CEC Rajiv Kumar Gets Z+ Security Cover
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him