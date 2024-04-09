The actor heaped praises on Sukumaran and talked about how he has taken the Malayalam film industry to newer heights. She continued, “We’ve done six films together. And almost all of them have been super hits. He’s doing extremely well for himself. I’m so proud of him. He has taken the Malayalam industry to another level both with his acting and direction skills. I’ve been hearing a lot of lovely reports about ‘The Goat Life’. I’m hoping to watch it one day, hopefully soon.” Priyamani and Sukumaran have worked in six films together – ‘Raavanan’, ‘Sathyam’, ‘Ninaithale Inikkum’, ‘Thirakkatha’, ‘Pathinettam Padi’ and ‘Kadhal Mudichu’.