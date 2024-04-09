Two of the biggest stars from the South film industry are set to clash at the Bollywood box office this week. Priyamani is gearing up for the release of ‘Maidaan’ alongside Ajay Devgn. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, is getting ready for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ where he plays an antagonistic role. These two much-anticipated releases are hitting cinemas on April 11. In a recent interview, Priyamani opened up about what she feels about this clash.
Speaking to News18 Showsha, Priyamani revealed that she has not been in touch with Prithviraj Sukumaran. She mentioned that she has not talked to the actor about the clash yet. She also wished him well. She said, “We haven’t had a conversation about the clash. We haven’t been in touch for quite a long time. But I obviously wish him well. I cannot wait to watch him as the antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. I know for a fact that he has nailed the part.”
Advertisement
The actor heaped praises on Sukumaran and talked about how he has taken the Malayalam film industry to newer heights. She continued, “We’ve done six films together. And almost all of them have been super hits. He’s doing extremely well for himself. I’m so proud of him. He has taken the Malayalam industry to another level both with his acting and direction skills. I’ve been hearing a lot of lovely reports about ‘The Goat Life’. I’m hoping to watch it one day, hopefully soon.” Priyamani and Sukumaran have worked in six films together – ‘Raavanan’, ‘Sathyam’, ‘Ninaithale Inikkum’, ‘Thirakkatha’, ‘Pathinettam Padi’ and ‘Kadhal Mudichu’.
Advertisement
‘Maidaan’ has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, while ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.