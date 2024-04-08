Akshay Kumar-Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ajay Devgn-Priyamani: 10 North-South Pairs We Can't Wait To See On Screen

A few years back South and Bollywood film industries were two different entities. Who would have thought Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda making his Hindi film debut 'Liger' or Janhvi Kapoor making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR? Today, South and North collaborations have not only played a pivotal role in business but have also given pan-India recognition to the stars from both South and Bollywood. 'Baahubali' made Prabhas a pan-India star and so as Allu Arjun created a fan base in the Northern belt with 'Pushpa'. Several Bollywood stars are now trying their hands in South movies and vice versa.
There are some interesting upcoming collaborations between South and Bollywood celebs that we can't wait to watch. Fans are not only excited to see their films but they are also looking forward to see their sizzling chemistry.
Let's have a look at 10 South-Bollywood pairs set to amaze the Indian film industry.
1. Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay Kumar sharing the same screen space with Malayalam superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj is making his comeback to Hindi cinema after seven years. He is playing the antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Kumar and Sukumaran are expected to offer a unique blend of humour, action, and drama with their collaboration. The action flick is all set to hit the screens on April 10.
2. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in 'Devara-Part 1'
Fans have been eagerly waiting fot this collaboration. Janhvi is putting her steps into the South film industry with ‘Devara’ opposite Jr NTR. Her first look from the film is already out and she is playing the character Thangam. For the unversed, Janhvi's mom actress Sridevi was a known face in the Telugu film industry. So, working on the film feels like a 'homecoming' for her. 'Devara: Part 1' is set to hit the screens in October this year.
3. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in 'Ramayana'
Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz since long. The shoot has already started but the official announcement is yet to made. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. We are now waiting for makers to officially announce the cast soon.
4. Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi in 'G2'
Emraan Hashmi is making his South debut with Adivi Sesh in 'G2' aka 'Goodachari 2'. Fans are looking forward to the collaboration of this powerhouse of talent. The movie promises the audiences to give an enthralling spy thriller experience.
5. Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in 'Maidaan'
'Maidaan' marks Ajay Devgn and Priyamani's first movie together. Ajay plays football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who works hard to put Indian football into the global platform by training the youngsters who stay in slums. Priyamani plays Ajay's on-screen wife in the sports drama. The movie is all set to have a theatrical release on April 10.
6. Bobby Deol and Suriya in 'Kanguva'
After getting rave reviews for his performance in 'Animal', Bobby Deol is now all set to make his debut in South Indian cinema with Suriya starrer 'Kanguva'. The teaser released in March and both Suriya and Bobby looked ruthless and menacing. Suriya and Bobby play the heads of two opposing tribes. The former plays the protagonist while the latter is seen as an antagonist.
7. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chaava’
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will share the same screen space in Laxman Utekar's ‘Chaava’. It will release on December 6, 2024.
8. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in 'Game Changer'
'Game Changer' marks Kiara Advani's second Telugu debut opposite Ram Charan. Directed by Shankar, the film is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, apart from Telugu. For the unversed, Ram and Kiara earlier worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'.
9. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in key roles. It is all set to release on May 9, 2024.
10. Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in 'RC 16'
Janhvi will be seen in yet another Telugu film with Ram Charan. On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday on March 6, the makers of the Ram Charan starrer welcomed the actress on board. The upcoming film is tentatively titled 'RC 16'.