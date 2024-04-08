Akshay Kumar-Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ajay Devgn-Priyamani: 10 North-South Pairs We Can't Wait To See On Screen

A few years back South and Bollywood film industries were two different entities. Who would have thought Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda making his Hindi film debut 'Liger' or Janhvi Kapoor making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR? Today, South and North collaborations have not only played a pivotal role in business but have also given pan-India recognition to the stars from both South and Bollywood. 'Baahubali' made Prabhas a pan-India star and so as Allu Arjun created a fan base in the Northern belt with 'Pushpa'. Several Bollywood stars are now trying their hands in South movies and vice versa.