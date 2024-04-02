Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals Why He Wanted To REJECT 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, 'Adujeevitham aka The Goat Life'. The survival drama is minting moolah at the box office. Prithviraj is making his comeback to Hindi cinema after seven years with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. In an interview, the actor revealed that he wanted to reject the film. Read on to know why.
Prithviraj is playing the antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the protagonists.
In an interview with News18, Prithviraj recalled that it was 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel who asked him to work out his dates and sign 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. “While shooting for the climax of Salaar, I was talking to Prashanth about this nice and wonderful script that Ali Abbas Zafar narrated to me. I told him that I’ve been offered a role in the film but I won’t be able to do it because of date issues," he said.
The push he got from the 'KGF' director made the actor to rethink his decision. Prithviraj said, “I spoke to Prashanth for about 20 minutes about the film and the script. That’s when he told me that it really looks like I want to do it. He said, ‘Knowing you, if you really let it go, you’ll feel rotten.’ And he was absolutely right. If I wasn’t a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I would’ve been kicking myself after watching it''.
The 'Lucifer' director also said that he had to travel for many hours before reaching the location. His introduction scene in 'BMCM' was shot in Glen in Scotland and at the same time, he was shooting in Manali for another film. He recalled, "I remember driving from there to Kullu, taking a flight from Kullu to Chandigarh, Chandigarh to Delhi, Delhi to Bombay, Bombay to Dubai and Dubai to Edinburg, from where I drove all the way to Glen. There I shot for four hours with a mask. And then went all the way back to Manali".
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the screens on April 10.