Prithviraj Sukumaran On His Less Screen Time In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: ‘Have Taken A Backseat…’

Sukumaran further praised Akshay Kumar for leading a disciplined lifestyle. “They are professional, focused and good at action. Working with Akshay sir has been an eye-opening experience. The way he approaches work, like he is ready at 7:00 am and you will never see him tired on a set. He is always full of energy and leads a rigid, disciplined lifestyle,” he said. “There’s an amazing fun side to him. When we were shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, he would take us out for dinner. I got to see the wonderful relationship that he shares with his son (Aarav), he is a great dad,” he signed off.