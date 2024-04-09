Art & Entertainment

Ananya Panday's Cryptic Post Fuels Breakup Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur: If It Is Truly Meant For You, It Will Come

With her recent post, Ananya Panday has left everyone wondering if all is well between her and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, on Monday, grabbed attention with her cryptic post on social media. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a quote which read as, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come it will leave only for the back to your sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn for you, On your own. If it is truly meant if you’ve pushed it in denial, even if you you’re in denial, so beautiful could never be it will return even away, even if you’re assume something truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

She captioned it as “Monday Manifesting” and added a thank you, an evil eye and a blue butterfly emoji. Soon after her social media post, fans were left wondering if she is hinting at her alleged breakup with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, and fans questioned if all is well between the two. A user shared Ananya’s story on Reddit and mentioned how her post has sparked breakup rumours. 

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1byr64c/is_she_hinting_on_break_up/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Meanwhile, Ananya’s rumoured relationship with Aditya has often been in the limelight. While they have officially not admitted to dating each other, they often make joint public appearances. Recently, in an interview, Ananya mentioned that she ‘isn’t just friends’ with Aditya. Their relationship rumours actually gained momentum after Ananya spilled the beans on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ last year after Karan dropped hints about a possible affair between her and Aditya. The rumoured couple also took a holiday in Europe earlier this year and enjoyed the Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid.

Aditya%20Roy%20Kapur%2C%20Ananya%20Panday%2C%20Ranbir%20Kapoor
Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Instagram
On the work front, Ananya will next star in the TV series ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The series shows her as a billionaire fashionista, who gets disowned by her ultra-rich family after a scandal, and has to navigate life independently. Meanwhile, Aditya has ‘Metro In Dino’ alongside Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline. 

