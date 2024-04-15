Art & Entertainment

From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Actors Who Made India Proud On A Global Stage

Indians have reached great heights and set benchmarks in all the streams today. Here is a list of five actors who made India proud globally.

Bollywood Actors Who Made India Proud On A Global Stage
Indians have reached great heights and set benchmarks in all the streams today. Indian cinema has now started to gain the spotlight in the world cinema, especially from the movie 'RRR' which took India to the Oscars stage recently. Here is a list of five actors who made India proud globally.

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor became the only Indian to be invited at the King Charles' Coronation Concert and brought pride to the nation. This fashionista has also made many appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and also have attended the India Global Forum even in London.

2. Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal
The 'Mirzapur' actor has made a name both in Hollywood and Bollywood. He worked in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and also attended the premiere of Fast X in Rome.

3. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday made India proud on global stage with her debut appearance at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Her confidence and aura awed everyone.

4. Sahil Salathia

Sahil Salathia
Sahil Salathia
Sahil Salathia is getting fame being a true fashion icon in the country. He paves new ways for men's fashion in India and was invited to the New York Fashion Week earlier this year. He also appeared at the red carpet of the pre-Oscar event in LA where he was a part in celebrating the South Asian excellence in international cinema

5. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala
Debuting her career by representing India in global beauty pageants, Sobhita appeared at the red carpet premiere of her latest feature international film, 'Monkey Man' where she appeared with Dev Patel in Los Angeles.

Which among these actors/actresses are your favourite? Do let us know.

