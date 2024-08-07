Ananya Panday has always made news when it comes to her relationships. The actor was dating Aditya Roy Kapur but recently the rumours of her breakup with the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor had started floating on the internet. While the couple has not talked about their alleged breakup, fans believe that the couple has indeed parted ways as they are no longer spotted together at outings or events. Amidst this, a latest report has revealed that Panday has now found love in former model Walker Blanco.
As reported by Bombay Times, Ananya Panday is currently dating former model Walker Blanco. They were spotted at the Ambani-Merchant wedding. The report revealed that Panday had taken Blanco as her date for the wedding. She reportedly also introduced him as her partner among the guests. The report quoted a source who mentioned that the couple was seen dancing their hearts out at the wedding.
The source said, “She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official.” It was revealed that they met each other at one of the pre-wedding functions organized by the Ambani family. Several pictures of the couple from the wedding are making rounds on the internet. At the Ambani wedding, Panday was also seen dancing with Hardik Pandya. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that they have started following each other on social media.
Panday and Pandya were also seen dancing with Ranveer Singh at the wedding. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘CTRL’ where she will share the screen with Vihaan Samat. She also has Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Call Me Bae’ in the pipeline.