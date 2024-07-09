After throwing two opulent pre-wedding bashes, all eyes are on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding. The couple has kickstarted the wedding festivities with elaborate celebrations. Earlier they organized their sangeet ceremony where they had roped in Justin Bieber to deliver an electrifying performance. After the sangeet, the couple recently hosted their Haldi ceremony at Ambani’s Antilia in Mumbai.
The Haldi ceremony was a star-studded event as it was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapor, among others attended the celebration. As the pictures from the event are going viral, Orry has taken to his social media to share inside pictures from the Ambani Haldi event.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Orry shared a before and after picture from the Haldi. The before picture shows Orry posing with Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. The group can be seen decked in their finest fits for the joyous celebration.
In the second Story, Orry shared the after picture which showed the group posing for the camera with Haldi smeared all over their faces and bodies. Shanaya, Ananya, Khushi, and Alaviaa changed into cotton kurtas for the Haldi ceremony.
Take a look at the pictures here.
Additionally, Shanaya shared a picture with Ananya as they put forth their goofy selves for the camera. They were dressed in orange kurtas and had Haldi smeared all over themselves. They posed in a banquet hall.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12. The couple will be getting married in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony. The event is expected to be a star-studded gala with the biggest names in Bollywood and sports gracing with their presence.