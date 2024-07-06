After throwing two lavish pre-weddings, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on July 12. The couple has already kickstarted their wedding festivities. Recently, it was reported that they have roped in Justin Bieber to perform at the sangeet. The pop singer was also seen heading to the venue in his car. Viral videos from the event show the singer enthralling the audience with his electrifying performance.
Justin Bieber chose to sing some of his classic hits for the Ambani sangeet. Several videos from the event have gone viral. The singer started his performance with his breakthrough song – ‘Baby’. He chose to sing the song, rather than lip-sync. The video shows the audience singing along with him. Bieber was seen in a white vest that he had paired with loose pants and edgy sunglasses.
Take a look at the video here.
Apart from ‘Baby’, he also sang ‘Sorry’ and ‘Boyfriend’. His old songs grooved the audience and set the tone for the event. This performance also grabbed eyeballs because he performed after a long since he had announced his facial paralysis.
Take a look at the other viral videos from the event.
The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet was a star-studded event. The celebration was attended by Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Madhuri Dixit among others. India Today reported that Bieber had arrived in Mumbai on July 5. He prepped for the performance by conducting multiple sound checks and video-calling Hailey. This isn’t the first time he has performed in India. He had performed in Mumbai in 2017 as well.
Ahead of the Ambani wedding, the millionaire family conducted a mass wedding for 52 underprivileged couples. The wedding will span three days with multiple functions. The event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.