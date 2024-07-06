After throwing two lavish pre-weddings, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on July 12. The couple has already kickstarted their wedding festivities. Recently, it was reported that they have roped in Justin Bieber to perform at the sangeet. The pop singer was also seen heading to the venue in his car. Viral videos from the event show the singer enthralling the audience with his electrifying performance.