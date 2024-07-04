In a viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Justin Bieber’s car was spotted in Mumbai amidst tight security. The pop star is reportedly in town to perform at Anant Amabni-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. Sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote, “Who needs fireworks when you have Justin Bieber? The Ambani wedding celebrations are about to get lit! Justin Bieber is going to perform at Radhika merchant's Sangeet.” As reported by a Portuguese daily – LeoDias, the singer is being paid $10 million to perform at the function.