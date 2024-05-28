According to a report by OK! Magazine, Hailey Bieber had always wanted to have children. However, she decided to put a hold on her motherhood plans until Justin Bieber got his mental health on track. The report quoted a source who mentioned that the couple was going through a tough time and was contemplating divorce. The source said, “He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way. It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”