Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took their fans by surprise earlier this month when they announced their pregnancy. The couple renewed their vows and are expecting their first child after almost six years of their marriage. However, a recent report has revealed that the couple waited to have a child until Justin’s mental health was under control.
According to a report by OK! Magazine, Hailey Bieber had always wanted to have children. However, she decided to put a hold on her motherhood plans until Justin Bieber got his mental health on track. The report quoted a source who mentioned that the couple was going through a tough time and was contemplating divorce. The source said, “He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way. It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”
The report mentioned that Hailey waited to start a family because she couldn’t manage Justin’s mental health issues. Family planning was crucial for her, and she wanted to ensure she had “stability first.” While the pop star wanted children from the beginning of their relationship, Hailey chose to focus on her career before making any plans. Additionally, the past few months have been turbulent for the couple, amid escalating divorce rumours, Hailey's father's call for prayers, and their solemn appearances outside a church. Their relationship faced another challenge when Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, resulting in the cancellation of his music tours.
The source continued, “He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around. They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”
Justin and Hailey got married in 2018. They have not revealed the gender of their baby as of now.