After Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber Announce Pregnancy, Selena Gomez Shares Cryptic Photo With A Ring On Her Finger

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber recently announced on social media that they are expecting their first child.

Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement; Selena Gomez's Instagram story
In a heartwarming social media post, singer Justin Bieber and his model wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, announced that the two are geared up for parenthood as they are all set to welcome their first child together. The couple posted a series of love-filled photographs to announce the news, and the photos sort of captures what looks like a vow renewal ceremony. 

In the photos, Hailey is seen donning a white dress, which looks like her wedding gown, and flaunts a visible baby bump. While the baby’s due date remains unknown, it has been reported by TMZ that Hailey is currently in her third trimester, which means a summer arrival for the child. 

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wife came out, international singer Selena Gomez shared a cryptic post. In the Instagram story, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself and her boyfriend Benny Blanco. The two are seen cuddling, and a ring prominently featured in the photos. Selena’s post was shared a couple of hours after Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy.

Photo Shared By Selena Gomez
Photo Shared By Selena Gomez Photo: Instagram
For those caught unaware, Justin and Selena started dating in 2010, and they only parted ways in 2018. Following their break-up, Justin got married to Hailey. 

Coming to Hailey and Justin’s relationship, the two have always shared their aspirations of having children Hailey told ELLE in 2021, “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

