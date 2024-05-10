Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage

Despite persistent rumours of separation and divorce, Justin Bieber has confirmed that he and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together! This joyful announcement has now put an end to the unfounded speculations.
As announced in a press release by Yves Saint Laurent, the couple recently renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii. Beautiful photos from the ceremony, featuring the mother-to-be proudly displaying her baby bump in monochrome, have quickly gone viral across social media platforms.
The video captures Hailey gracefully posing in a Saint Laurent lace dress, complete with a veil, accentuating her baby bump. Meanwhile, the singer opts for a casual look, sporting a T-shirt, black jeans, a bomber jacket, and a backward baseball hat. The post also features serene outdoor shots, showcasing the expectant parents standing in a field.
A representative for the Rhode founder confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the model is currently just over six months pregnant. This suggests that their baby may be due by late summer.
Just minutes after Justin and Hailey shared their pregnancy news, fans flooded the comment section with well-wishes and excitement for their impending arrival. Numerous celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, Harry Hudson, Jordyn Woods, Taylor Hill, and Kendall Jenner, among others, also expressed their joy and congratulations for the parents-to-be.
The Biebers have vocal about their desire to start a family at a young age, and have expressed a shared vision for their future. “We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future,” Hailey told ELLE in 2021, adding, “We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”
Even the ‘Peaches’ singer, in December 2020, said on Ellen DeGeneres Show, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do...I think she wants to have a few.”
Justin proposed to Hailey on July 7, 2018. They solidified their commitment with an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30, 2019.