X-Men Return In Avengers: Doomsday: Charles Xavier And Magneto Reunite, Cyclops Unleashes Red Beam From His Eyes

X-Men reassemble for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday.
Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and James Marsden’s Cyclops are seen in the latest teaser.
Avengers: Doomsday will release on December 18, 2026.
Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The teaser reveals have generated enough buzz among Marvel fans. Marvel Studios unveiled Avengers: Doomsday's third teaser, announcing the return of X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. X-Men teaser for Doomsday follows the Steve Rogers/Captain America teaser, which shows Evan's character holding a baby and the Thor teaser, which shows Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian caring for his adopted daughter, Love.
X-Men return in Avengers: Doomsday
The teaser sees the return of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen as Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto. James Marsden is also returning with his respective role of Scott Summers aka Cyclops. The trio first appeared together in the 2000’s X-Men.
Set in the X-Mansion, the teaser starts with a voiceover of Magneto saying, "Death comes for us all. It’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t are you prepared to die? The question is: Who would you be when you close your eyes?"
Xavier is seen in his wheelchair, playing chess with someone, and later, we get a glimpse of McKellen’s Magneto. Both share a heartwarming moment, reassuring that they are with each other in difficult times.
We also see Summers in his yellow and blue costume, looking distraught, and we see red light coming out of his eyes as he is on his knees. Behind him, we see giant legs, which possibly belong to Sentinel robots.
MCU veterans Robert Downey Jr., Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and Channing Tatum, among others, are also part of the cast.
Avengers: Doomsday will hit the screens on December 18, 2026.