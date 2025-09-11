Marvel is yet to confirm whether Cumberbatch will be part of Avengers: Doomsday. The actor had initially confirmed his role in the movie, and later said that the changes in the script shifted his character to Avengers: Secret Wars. He again said that he would be part of Doomsday. "I am in that one," he told Business Insider, but his name was not in the cast announcement.



He later addressed the speculation, speaking with Omelete (via Avengers Updates on X), where he said, "Who knows? Maybe they just didn’t have enough chairs."