Avengers: Doomsday new tease by Russo Brothers leaves fans speculating about what it means
The superhero film will release on December 18, 2026
Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie and others are part of the cast
Marvel's upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, is one of the highly anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, the cast was revealed with 27 confirmed actors, but Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was missing, which left fans confused. Adding to the confusion is the new tease by the Russo Brothers. The mysterious post has left Marvel fans speculating about Doctor Doom and Mr Fantastic.
Russo Brothers share cryptic post of Marvel Avengers Doomsday
On Wednesday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who had earlier directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, shared a blurry image on Instagram with the caption, “Doomsday Is Coming.” It gave rise to speculation that it could be connected to Reed Richards’ chalkboard from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where Pedro Pascal’s Richards was last seen working on advanced equations. That film ended with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and Franklin Richards, which might connect to Doomsday.
Many thought that it could be a tease of the new cast reveal, while some speculated that it was a hint of the trailer release.
Avengers: Doomsday cast
Channing Tatum is reprising his role as Gambit after his cameo as the card-carrying X-Men superhero in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Marvel is yet to confirm whether Cumberbatch will be part of Avengers: Doomsday. The actor had initially confirmed his role in the movie, and later said that the changes in the script shifted his character to Avengers: Secret Wars. He again said that he would be part of Doomsday. "I am in that one," he told Business Insider, but his name was not in the cast announcement.
He later addressed the speculation, speaking with Omelete (via Avengers Updates on X), where he said, "Who knows? Maybe they just didn’t have enough chairs."
Avengers: Doomsday release date
Avengers: Doomsday, which will begin the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, will arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026.