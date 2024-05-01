Art & Entertainment

Russo Brothers Talk About The Failure Of Marvel Cinematic Universe Films, Blame The Flops On 'Generational Divide'

In a recent interview, the Russo Brothers talked about how superhero films are no longer resonating with the audience. They speculated the reasons behind it.

Advertisement

X
Russo Brothers Photo: X
info_icon

The Russo Brothers have directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014), ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). In a recent interview, the director duo talked about how superhero films are no longer resonating with the audience. They also talked about the poor performance of some MCU films at the box office.

The Russo Brothers were recently spotted at the Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland. At the event, the duo talked about their superhero films. In a conversation with Games Radar, Anthony Russo talked about how the audience is ‘fatigued’ with the media that is being put out. He said, “I think it’s fatigue in general. The superhero fatigue question was around long before the work we were doing. So, it’s sort of an eternal complaint, like we always used to cite this back in our early days with superhero work.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, Joe Russo also agreed with Anthony’s sentiments. He said, “I think it’s a reflection of the current state of everything. There’s a big generational divide about how you consume media. There’s a generation that’s used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it’s aging out. You know, it’s a very different moment in time than it’s ever been. And so, I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what’s at play more than anything else.”

‘The Marvels’ which was released in November last year worked poorly at the box office. While the first film worked well in theatres, the sequel proved to be one of the franchise's least profitable ventures. However, amidst this setback, blockbusters like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ worked well.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team Take 1-0 Lead In Thomas Cup, HS Prannoy Shines
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India