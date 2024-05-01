On the other hand, Joe Russo also agreed with Anthony’s sentiments. He said, “I think it’s a reflection of the current state of everything. There’s a big generational divide about how you consume media. There’s a generation that’s used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it’s aging out. You know, it’s a very different moment in time than it’s ever been. And so, I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what’s at play more than anything else.”