The Russo Brothers have directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014), ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). In a recent interview, the director duo talked about how superhero films are no longer resonating with the audience. They also talked about the poor performance of some MCU films at the box office.
The Russo Brothers were recently spotted at the Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland. At the event, the duo talked about their superhero films. In a conversation with Games Radar, Anthony Russo talked about how the audience is ‘fatigued’ with the media that is being put out. He said, “I think it’s fatigue in general. The superhero fatigue question was around long before the work we were doing. So, it’s sort of an eternal complaint, like we always used to cite this back in our early days with superhero work.”
On the other hand, Joe Russo also agreed with Anthony’s sentiments. He said, “I think it’s a reflection of the current state of everything. There’s a big generational divide about how you consume media. There’s a generation that’s used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it’s aging out. You know, it’s a very different moment in time than it’s ever been. And so, I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what’s at play more than anything else.”
‘The Marvels’ which was released in November last year worked poorly at the box office. While the first film worked well in theatres, the sequel proved to be one of the franchise's least profitable ventures. However, amidst this setback, blockbusters like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ worked well.