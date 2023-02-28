Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
'Citadel' Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In Russo Brothers' Prime Video Series

'Citadel' Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In Russo Brothers’ Prime Video Series

The teaser of Citadel was hidden in the first look pictures of the series, which has Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden playing spies.

Priyanka Chopra in the 'Citadel' teaser
Priyanka Chopra in the 'Citadel' teaser Instagram

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 2:43 pm

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in upcoming series ‘Citadel’, executive produced by the Russo brothers. The actress, on Monday, shared some first look images of ‘Citadel’ thereby amping up the excitement levels of her fans. But the interesting part was that in one of the photos, there was a hidden social media QR code, which unlocked the teaser of ‘Citadel’.

In the photo featuring actor Richard Madden looking at a screen containing every detail about Priyanka’s character, there is a QR code. If you scan the QR code, it takes you to a small teaser, which reveals that the trailer for the series will be unveiled on March 1.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The short teaser begins with Stanley Tucci saying, “Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was a Citadel.” It also has a shot of Priyanka looking in a green dress. Check it out:

For the unversed, 'Citadel' tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency which gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) had their memories wiped as they escaped with their lives. 

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

'Citadel' will premeier on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. 'Citadel' and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Art & Entertainment Citadel' Priyanka Chopra Russo Brothers Prime Video Richard Madden
False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

