The actor retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he appeared as Ironman in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019. MCU fans lamented his exit from the franchise. Naturally, fans were surprised when his return was announced as a villain. The report also mentioned that the actor had his terms and conditions for the return. It quoted a source who said that the actor ‘agreed to return to the MCU if the Russos would be directing.’