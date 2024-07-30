Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report

A recent report has revealed that Robert Downey Jr. is charging $80 million for his upcoming Marvel movies. He will be seen not as Ironman but as Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom Photo: X
Marvel Studios recently surprised their fans when they announced that Robert Downey Jr. is all set to make his comeback. At the Marvel Panel in the Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con, the studio announced that the actor will be seen not as Iron Man but as the ‘Fantastic Four’ villain Doctor Doom in an upcoming Marvel movie. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that the actor is charging $80 million for the movies.

As reported by Variety, Marvel has roped in the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo) and Robert Downey Jr for $80 million, which roughly equates to Rs 6,69,83,52,000. In contrast, the actor is reportedly demanding a “significantly higher” amount to portray Doctor Doom. The report also notes that the Russos’ deal does not include back-end compensation but includes performance escalators that activate at $750 million and $1 billion milestones. Additionally, the Russo Brothers will serve as co-producers for the Avengers films.

The report mentioned that Robert Downey Jr is receiving several perks in addition to his substantial pay. The report said, “His deal also includes perks such as private jet travel, dedicated security, and an entire ‘trailer encampment.’”

The actor retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he appeared as Ironman in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019. MCU fans lamented his exit from the franchise. Naturally, fans were surprised when his return was announced as a villain. The report also mentioned that the actor had his terms and conditions for the return. It quoted a source who said that the actor ‘agreed to return to the MCU if the Russos would be directing.’

Avengers: Doomsday’ is all set to release in Mat 2026. The movie will start shooting in London from 2025 onwards.

