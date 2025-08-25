Blake Lively To Star In And Produce Action Romantic Comedy The Survival List - Report

Prior to Another Simple Favor, Lively was seen in the 2024 drama It Ends With Us, opposite Justin Baldoni. The movie received positive reviews and was a box office hit, but got embroiled in controversy after the Gossip Girl star sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation. The 38-year-old actress alleged that he was part of a smear campaign that was planned against her after she complained about his behaviour while they were shooting for It Ends With Us. She accused him of fat-shaming and kissing her for too long while filming.