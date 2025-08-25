Blake Lively To Star In And Produce Action Romantic Comedy The Survival List - Report

Blake Lively's next is an "action romantic comedy" titled The Survival List
Lively will also produce it
Lionsgate has reportedly acquired the spec script from Tom Melia
Actor Blake Lively, who was last seen in Another Simple Favor (2025), will star in an "action romantic comedy" titled The Survival List, reported Deadline. Apart from starring, Lively is also producing the upcoming film. Lionsgate has acquired the spec script from Tom Melia. Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) is in talks to join Lively as the co-producer of the rom-com.
The Survival List revolves around a reality TV producer named Annie (Lively) who, against her wishes, is assigned to a new show hosted by popular survival expert Chopper Lane. When they are stranded on a deserted island, Annie finds out that Chopper is a fraud who knows nothing about survival. Now, Annie has to figure out what she can do so that they can be alive. Working together, they develop an unlikely chemistry. It is yet to be confirmed who is playing Chopper Lane.
Lionsgate had earlier collaborated with Lively on the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor, and its sequel Another Simple Favor.
Prior to Another Simple Favor, Lively was seen in the 2024 drama It Ends With Us, opposite Justin Baldoni. The movie received positive reviews and was a box office hit, but got embroiled in controversy after the Gossip Girl star sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation. The 38-year-old actress alleged that he was part of a smear campaign that was planned against her after she complained about his behaviour while they were shooting for It Ends With Us. She accused him of fat-shaming and kissing her for too long while filming.
Baldoni has denied the allegations against him. A trial is set to take place in New York in March 2026.