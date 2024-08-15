Hollywood

Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report

A recent report has revealed that Blake Lively has alleged harassment and fat-shaming by Justin Baldoni on the sets of 'It Ends With Us.' Here's what we know so far.

Blake Lively alleges harassment by Justin Baldoni on It Ends With Us sets
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ‘It Ends With Us’ released in theatres this week. The movie has become the talk of the town as it is based on Colleen Hoover’s hit book by the same name. As the film continues to perform well in theatres all across the globe, a recent report has revealed that Lively has alleged harassment by Baldoni on the sets of the movie.

As reported by TMZ, Blake Lively has been discreetly raising harassment allegations against her co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress has alleged that Baldoni fat-shamed her when he asked the on-set trainer about her weight. Baldoni had to lift Blake in the air for a scene and he asked the trainer about her weight in order to train himself keeping his lasting back issues in mind. A source close to the development revealed that the comment did not go down well with Lively. “We’re told this comment really bothered Blake, who gave birth to her and husband, Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child in February 2023,” said the source.

Additionally, Lively also alleged that Baldoni kissed her for too long during an intimate scene. The source said that Lively “felt he lingered longer than he should have with the kiss.” The report mentioned that the cast and crew saw how the two actors were not on the same page and had some tension brewing between them. Baldoni has apparently hired Johnny Depp’s PR manager to help him navigate these issues.

Directed by Baldoni, ‘It Ends With Us’ follows the story of Lily Bloom (played by Lively), who rises above her troubled past to chase her dreams. During her journey, she encounters Ryle Kincaid (played by Baldoni), a doctor, and crosses paths with her first love, Atlas Corrigan (played by Brandon Sklenar). This rekindling stirs a turmoil that is similar to the challenges in her parents’ relationship.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Feud - Shutterstock | AP
Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

