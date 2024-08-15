Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report

As reported by TMZ, Blake Lively has been discreetly raising harassment allegations against her co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress has alleged that Baldoni fat-shamed her when he asked the on-set trainer about her weight. Baldoni had to lift Blake in the air for a scene and he asked the trainer about her weight in order to train himself keeping his lasting back issues in mind. A source close to the development revealed that the comment did not go down well with Lively. “We’re told this comment really bothered Blake, who gave birth to her and husband, Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child in February 2023,” said the source.